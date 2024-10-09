Doncaster school one of only handful in UK to receive prestigious mental health honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster school is one of only a handful across the UK to be honoured for its groundbreaking work in helping youngsters with their mental health.

Bentley New Village Primary School has been named a Thrive School of Excellence – one of only 29 schools across the country that have achieved this accolade – and only the third in the Yorkshire region.

Thrive is an intervention for emotional development.

It allows school staff to complete an online screening of children’s neurodevelopment and identity emotional interruptions in the brain - staff then work with children to fill in their emotional gaps.

Inclusion manager Louise Wales said: “Our role is to support children to be able to feel-stop-think-choose-behave, in the hope that providing them with this skill, they will succeed in life beyond New Village.

“As a school, we implemented this approach about six years ago, when I was appointed.

"It’s been a journey – we had to change our ethos, our polices and create a common language across the school.

"We have a ‘Thrive’ base in school where children come and access one to one reparative Thrive intervention.

“We see behaviour as a form of communication and understand how trauma and environmental factors impact on our children’s ability to engage and focus in the classroom.

“In a community like ours, not all children come to school ready to learn so we place a real emphasis on nurturing our children until they’re ready to learn.

"Thrive is based on the latest research in neuroscience so through the reparative support we offer, we’re re-wiring children’s emotional brains so they can thrive.”