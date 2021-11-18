Doncaster school judged as “inadequate” bounces back to impress Ofsted inspectors

After Rossington St Michael’s CE Primary School received its inadequate rating it was subsequently sponsored by the Diocese Sheffield Academies Trust.

Mrs Alison Adair was appointed by the trust as executive headteacher, and Philippa Cousins, headteacher, was appointed shortly after.

Mrs Adair said: “The school has made rapid improvements since then, with outcomes improving significantly, and the school is now high performing and judged as ‘good’ in our recent inspection.

Headteacher Philippa Cousins pictured with pupils celebrating the schools Ofsted result. Picture: NDFP-09-11-21-StMichaelsOfsted 1-NMSY

"The report captures the caring, inclusive ethos of our school and reflects how embedded the changes to the school are: this is now a school where every child can reach their full potential and where deep learning takes place in the staffroom and the classroom.”

In its report, Ofsted said of the 326-pupil school: “The diocese has made a commitment that ‘not one child is left behind’. This underpins the quality of education in this school. Leaders have created ‘courageous classrooms’ so that no one is afraid to ask a question or make a mistake.

“Leaders are whole-heartedly committed to welcoming pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"They do all they can to help every pupil feel safe. The most troubled pupils are given extra support to help them remain in school.

“Pupils almost always behave well in lessons. There is hardly any bullying. On the rare occasions that this happens, leaders solve the problem quickly. Pupils feel safe

and happy at school."

It continued that the staff are still refining the curriculum plans in a few other subjects to match the high standard set in the reading, mathematics, history and music plans.

"The content of some subjects is not as well chosen and sequenced as most. This is particularly so in PE and design and technology.

As a result, pupils do not learn these subjects well enough.”

In conclusion it said: “Trustees took swift and decisive action when they sponsored this academy. They appointed an executive headteacher who is a national leader of education. She quickly set about improving all aspects of the school’s work. She succeeded.

"Teachers told inspectors that ‘morale has never been higher’.”