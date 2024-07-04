Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town Field Primary School recently held an art exhibition, showcasing the talent of their children who have been hard at work on their 3D and textiles summer module, inspired by nature and artists such as Andy Goldsworthy, Henri Matisse, and Barbara Hepworth.

One area was transformed into a lush green space with plants and the soothing sounds of nature, providing an immersive experience that complemented the artwork.

In addition, there was a chance for families and visitors to engage in creative activities, such as having their caricatures sketched by a local artist and working together on a craft project.

The success of the exhibition was made possible by the generous support of local organisations, such as darts, Doncaster Youth Jazz Association and Heritage Doncaster who kindly donated exhibition props that helped highlight the children’s fabulous work.

A piece of the exhibition.