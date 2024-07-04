Doncaster school hosts art exhibition inspired by some of the greats

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:56 BST
Town Field Primary School recently held an art exhibition, showcasing the talent of their children who have been hard at work on their 3D and textiles summer module, inspired by nature and artists such as Andy Goldsworthy, Henri Matisse, and Barbara Hepworth.

One area was transformed into a lush green space with plants and the soothing sounds of nature, providing an immersive experience that complemented the artwork.

In addition, there was a chance for families and visitors to engage in creative activities, such as having their caricatures sketched by a local artist and working together on a craft project.

The success of the exhibition was made possible by the generous support of local organisations, such as darts, Doncaster Youth Jazz Association and Heritage Doncaster who kindly donated exhibition props that helped highlight the children’s fabulous work.

A piece of the exhibition.A piece of the exhibition.
A piece of the exhibition.

Julie Smailes, art co-ordinator said: “The Town Field Primary School art exhibition was a testament to the power of art in bringing people in our community together. It was a day filled with inspiration, creativity, and a shared appreciation for the beauty of nature and creativity.”

Related topics:DoncasterHenri MatisseBarbara Hepworth

