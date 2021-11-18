Doncaster school gets major facelift with new library, reading snug and prayer room

St Alban's Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Denaby hase been on a rapid journey of refurbishment recently and officially opened their newly refurbished areas school by inviting governors, retired staff, parents and grandparents, pariosioners and the local community to a tour, and a blessing of the new prayer room.

The new headteacher Lindsey Ebsworth secured funding to refurbish large areas of the school, which was built in 1926, to provide the children with a new library and interactive learning space, a reading snug and various intervention rooms offering a 21st century learning provision.

The work was carried out by a company called STM360.

In addition to the this, a school nursery opened within the school in September for children aged two, three and four.

Lindsey said: “This refurbished space has been welcomed by the community and provides families, both Catholic and non-Catholic, in Denaby, Conisbrough, Mexborough and further afield an early start to a nurturing and spiritual primary education.

“In addition to these internal improvements, the school has invested in numerous devices to support their curriculum and learning and the grounds have been developed with an active mile track, outdoor learning provsion making better use of the large field and wooded area and resurfaced driveway.

"The children are delighted with their 'new' school and are all enjoying learning at St Alban's.”

