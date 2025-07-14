Doncaster School for the Deaf’s Jane Goodman to retire after 33 years of service

When Jane Goodman arrived in Doncaster in 1992 as a Teacher of the Deaf, she expected to stay for just a year or two. Now, 33 years later, she is preparing to retire as Head Teacher of Doncaster School for the Deaf.

Before settling in Doncaster, Jane had moved frequently - across jobs and countries - as the daughter of a serviceman and a teacher. She had never truly put down roots. That changed when she joined Doncaster School for the Deaf.

“I’d intended to teach for a year or two and then move on,” said Jane. “But then I was offered a job as a maths teacher, so I stayed a little longer. In 2008, I became Deputy Head and began running the school.

“I officially became Head last year after a restructure at Doncaster Deaf Trust. I’m amazed and proud to have dedicated 33 years of my life to this school.”

Jane Goodman

Throughout her career, Jane has worked with countless children, young people, and their families to ensure they received the education and support they needed to thrive.

Her inspiration came from her mother, Jacqueline, who briefly taught at the school and later worked as a peripatetic teacher of the Deaf. She also admired her mother’s friend, Anne, who role as a peripatetic teacher of the Deaf in the Dales seemed like a dream to her.

“After teaching in Turkey, Kenya, and Kuala Lumpur, and completing my training as a teacher of the Deaf, I moved to Doncaster. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some amazing people over the past 33 years. I’ll miss the school, the families, and the team deeply, but now it’s time to travel again and spend more time with my husband, stepchildren, and friends.”

Jane reflects fondly on her time at the school and the impact she’s made.

“It’s been an honour to make a difference in so many lives. Seeing former pupils return as parents, choosing to send their children to the school they loved, has been incredibly rewarding.”

She also expressed gratitude for the heartfelt retirement celebrations: “The ‘This is Your Life’ event the team organised was unforgettable. They created a beautiful memory book and even performed a song in sign language for me. It was truly humbling.”

Jane leaves the school in the capable hands of new Head Teacher, Sarah Barton.

“I know the school is in good hands. Sarah will continue to provide a specialist education setting where Deaf children and young people can thrive. Thank you, Doncaster, for helping me put down roots, something I never expected, but which allowed me to grow a wonderful life,” added Jane.

For more information about Doncaster School for the Deaf, visit http://www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school