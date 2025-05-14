Doncaster School for the Deaf pupils shine at Bikeability event

Pupils from Doncaster School for the Deaf have learned new skills thanks to Bikeability.

The primary pupils from years 4 and 5 (aged 8-10) spent an entire day learning how to ride a bike, developing new skills and building their confidence.

The pupils were provided with helmets and bikes and began their day by practising balancing techniques. For those who were already able to ride a bike, the instructors from Bikeability introduced more advanced skills, such as riding around a set course of cones and learning hand signals.

Pupils who were less confident showed remarkable determination and perseverance, and by lunchtime, they were riding confidently.

Pupils on their bikes taking part in Bikeabilityplaceholder image
Pupils on their bikes taking part in Bikeability

School staff, including teachers and Specialist Teaching Assistants (STAs), played a crucial role in supporting communication for the event by interpreting for the two Bikeability instructors, ensuring that all pupils understood the instructions. Visual cues were also used to communicate effectively over the distance of the course.

Teresa Cartlidge, deputy head teacher, said: "We are incredibly proud of our pupils for their hard work and determination during the Bikeability event. It was a joy to see them gain confidence and new skills. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Bikeability for their patience and kindness towards our pupils.

“One of the highlights of the day was seeing one of our pupils who could not ride a bike in the morning successfully riding by the afternoon. All pupils improved in confidence and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

For more information about Doncaster School for the Deaf, please visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school

