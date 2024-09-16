Doncaster school becomes first in world to receive prestigious arts honour

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:00 GMT
A Doncaster secondary school has become the first state school in the world to be named a performing arts centre of excellence after receiving a prestigious honour.

Ridgewood School in Scawsby has been awarded ‘Centre of Excellence’ status in the Performing Arts.

The award, received by headteacher Andy Bridge, followed a two-year partnership with Performing Arts consultancy, Arts International.

The school now joins an elite group of four schools in Milan, Nice and in the UK, which have focused on performing arts training to develop the key competencies of confidence, creativity, collaboration, and compassion in their students.

Ridgewood School has been awarded a prestigious arts status.
Ridgewood School has been awarded a prestigious arts status.

These competencies are the most valued by universities and by leading employers around the world.

Students at Ridgewood and their partner primary schools worked with artists who have played the leading roles in ‘Annie’, ‘Sweeney Todd’, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ and ‘Cats’.

Mr Bridge said: ‘I am very proud of all that our performing arts team and students have achieved to become an Arts International Centre of Excellence. We have seen our students grow in many ways that help them to achieve our vision and prepare for the road ahead and succeed regardless of the career path they ultimately choose.’

CEO of Arts International, Dr Andrew Lee said: ‘Ridgewood is the first state school in the world to partner with us, and one with the most dramatic impact.

Pupils at the Scawsby school have been praised for their commitment to the arts.
Pupils at the Scawsby school have been praised for their commitment to the arts.

"Our artists have said that Ridgewood students are some of the most focussed, professional and talented that we have worked with and we are delighted to recognise the school as a Centre of Excellence in the Performing Arts’.

