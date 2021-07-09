Doncaster school awarded for facing the challenges of Covid

The Active School Awards recognise how schools across South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire kept physical education, school sport and physical activity at the heart of school life

during the last 12 months. There were nine district winners from across the two counties, with two overall county winners.

In choosing Hill Top Academy as the district winner for Doncaster Yorkshire Sport Foundation praised the school for their innovative approach to the challenges presented by the

Celebrating success are (from left) Caleb (8), Czenga (9), Scarlett (9) and Hector (9) with the plaque the school received for being chosen as district winners

Covid-19 pandemic.

The school developed a number of activities for pupils which included yoga, bike lessons and healthy eating discussions, all of which were tailored to the curriculum.

The activities were put in place to reduce stress, anxiety, reactivity and negative behaviours, as well as to improve sleep, self-esteem and bring about self-awareness and empathy

for others.

Additionally, the school created links with local community clubs so pupils had the opportunity to continue activities outside of school.

With the support of parents, the school credits these initiatives as integral to children remaining positive throughout the pandemic, providing support for their wider health and

wellbeing both inside and outside of the classroom.

“We are over the moon that our academy has been recognised in the Active School Awards,” said Rachael Macleod, Principal at Hill Top Academy.

“The last 15 months have been an extremely challenging time for everyone, however, we have utilised sport as a vehicle for our pupils and staff to have fun, stay active and put a

smile on all our faces.

“We have worked extremely hard as an academy to promote sports within our curriculum and offer our pupils a variety of activities throughout the academic year.

"I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank our brilliant parents and community for their continued support and encouragement in everything we do.”

Alex Ogden, PE and School Sport Manager at Yorkshire Sport Foundation, commented: “Congratulations to everyone who has played a part in Hill Top Academy being named the

Active School Award winner for Doncaster.

“The way Hill Top Academy has worked with clubs and groups in the local area is a great example of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared vision.”