Doncaster school achieves Centre of Excellence status for inclusion

Outwood Academy Danum has been awarded the prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) Centre of Excellence status. The award highlights the school’s leadership in fostering an inclusive, supportive and aspirational environment for students, staff, and the wider community.

The Centre of Excellence status is awarded to schools that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to inclusion and have the capacity to inspire and lead others in adopting best practices. Outwood Academy Danum is now part of an elite group of schools recognised for transforming lives and raising standards within education.

The IQM report commended the school for its ‘relentless determination to provide the very best’ and for creating a warm, welcoming, inclusive atmosphere that celebrates diversity. The report also praised outstanding leadership, positive relationships and dedication to providing a safe, supportive and aspirational learning environment for all students.

Highlights from the report include:

“A strong culture of support ensures staff feel valued, listened to and empowered to thrive.”

“Bespoke interventions through The Bridge, Personalised Learning Centre (PLC) and Aspire Centre ensure all students are supported to achieve their full potential.”

“Strong partnerships with parents, carers, local employers and external agencies enable the school to support student aspirations, well-being and success beyond the classroom.”

Amanda Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, expressed her pride in the school’s success, saying: “I’m so pleased that the efforts of staff, students and parents have been recognised in this wonderful report. Working in education brings challenges, but it is clear we are heading in the right direction building a school that the community can be proud of.”

The report also included glowing feedback from parents. One parent said: “I feel incredibly reassured by the high staff presence at the start and end of the day. It’s clear the school cares, and I know my child is in safe hands.”

Another added: “The ethos of ‘students first’ shines through. Danum has proved to be the right place for my child, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Denise Godfrey, Vice Principal at the school, also reflected on the achievement: “This award validates the hard work of our teams across the school. Inclusion isn’t just something we talk about; it’s part of our daily practice and embedded in our values.”

The assessor further praised the academy’s focus on student well-being and development, commending staff for their proactive, caring and effective approach to identifying and overcoming barriers to learning.

Scott Thomas, Associate Vice Principal, said: “This achievement reflects the tireless work across every corner of our school community. The innovative and inclusive systems we have in place allow all students, no matter their background or challenges, to access the very best education. We are proud of the progress we have made and remain committed to building on this success. At Outwood Academy Danum, pupils are more than just a grade.”

As Outwood Academy Danum continues to raise standards and transform lives, this award highlights its unwavering mission to provide exceptional opportunities for all students, preparing them for bright and successful futures.