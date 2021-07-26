Doncaster pupils treated to festival style end of term party

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary School in Armthorpe wanted to treat children to a day to remember after a year filled with uncertainty due to lockdown restrictions.

Children enjoyed ‘Oak Fest’ featuring games, marshmallows toasting, a bouncy castle, karaoke tent, ice cream van and pizza at the end of term extravaganza.

Headteacher Lucy Saxton said: “We wanted the Year 6 children to have the opportunity to mark the end of their Primary School Days in a significant way. All children have missed out on things this year due to Covid but I have to say the Year 6 children have really missed out! No residential, transitions, leavers show, so as a school we decided that we should make sure that we created some amazing memories for them despite covid .

“We planned ‘Oak Fest’. All children tied-dyed a t-shirt in school to wear for the event and we had the amazing Rebecca from Saks hair salon in Doncaster who did hair for all staff and children and Stacey Peacock doing make-up and face jewels. Each child had a personalised lanyard and wrist band for the event too.

“Parents collected the children at the end and were treated to a song which the children had written with their class teacher.

“It really was a wonderful evening where lots of memories were created.”

