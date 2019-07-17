Doncaster pupils take on Go-Kart challenge

Pupils from Coppice School in Doncaster are having fun with the welcome addition of new Go-Karts, thanks to a volunteering programme

Pupils can now enjoy riding around and having fun on the new Go-Karts around the school grounds.

Tracey Senior, Key Teacher at Coppice School said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed the day and it gave them a completely different learning experience. The Go-Karts look brilliant, I can’t wait to have my turn on one!”

Imran Younas, Lead Mentor at VIY said: “The students worked really hard throughout this worthwhile project and have developed practical skills which they will be able to use in the future.

“We really hope we can work with the school again, as they are such a valuable organisation. Plus, the Go-Karts look fantastic, and can be enjoyed by all!”

This collaborative and purposeful project has helped students to meet all the criteria of the Pathway Programme, including understanding the importance of teamwork, the range of roles and relationships within a team, being able to take part in team activities and evaluating their own performance.

The students are currently working towards their Prince's Trust Achieve Programme Qualification which will help them to develop a range of other skills that will be invaluable throughout their schooling life and career.

This project was supported by the local Wickes store in Doncaster, which donated all the tools and materials required, together with covering the cost of professional tradespeople to act as mentors on the ground. It was also part-funded by The Prince’s Trust.

VIY combines volunteering and DIY by challenging young people aged 14-24 to learn trade and building skills, on the job, by committing to fix local youth clubs and other community buildings in need of repairs or improvement.

VIY participants are mentored by professional tradespeople and can gain vocational accreditations as well as access to further training, work placement and apprenticeship opportunities beyond the project.

Coppice School is a community day school for 117 pupils aged three to 19 years with severe learning difficulties and Autism.