Doncaster pupils get busy in bid to fund new play park

Pupils from Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy got packing to raise money towards a new outdoor playground.

Pupils and staff packed bags at Sainsbury’s Edenthorpe branch to help boost ‘Project Playground’, a campaign to raise £20,000 for a new outdoor play area.

Around £150 was raised with help from generous local shoppers to put towards £3,200 already in the coffers.

The Edenthorpe Hall playground will ultimately be transformed into a modern and fit for purpose space, with room for traditional outdoor games, like hopscotch, as well as a fitness zone.

Jonathan Moody, principal at Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy, said: “Project Playground is our chance to give Edenthorpe children a love of the outdoors and instil in them a healthy living outlook from an early age. “