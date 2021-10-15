Doncaster pupils become ‘mini police’ officers

Pupils from Hilltop School Edlington don their uniforms to become mini-police officers.

They had their introduction with PCSOs Ian Warhurst and Rob Hutchinson earlier this week, and got kitted out in their new uniforms.

On their next session, the mini police will be dealing with parking issues and speaking with parents about the dangers of inconsiderate parking outside the school.

Supt Neil Thomas, force lead for Citizens in Policing, said: : “It is fabulous to see another group of mini police recruits starting on their journey. “We have a strong Citizens in Policing agenda here at SYP, which embraces a wide range of age groups and communities. Mini police is a great example of just one of the ways that we can engage with some of the youngest members of our community."

They have already made posters and parking advisory notes that they will be handing out on the day. ‘Mini Police’ is an innovative and exciting scheme for Year 5 pupils who have been nominated by their schools to take part in a series of sessions delivered by PCSOs.

Topics they cover include the dangers of speeding, anti-social behaviour and online safety.

The programme was launched in 22 May 2019 in Sheffield and Doncaster, and has since gone from strength to strength.

As part of the programme, the children are provided with a mini police uniform and also build up rewards for the school, which can mean visits from specialist teams such as the Mounted Unit.