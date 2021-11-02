Doncaster primary school welcomes new Principal

Jeni Harrison is the new Principal of Hexthorpe Primary School.

Astrea Academy Trust has announced the appointment of Jeni Harrison as the new Principal of Hexthorpe Primary School.

Ms Harrison has been a teacher since 2002, teaching all year groups but most of her career has been in Years 5 and Year 6.

Jeni’s subject specialism is English.

An experienced senior leader, she was appointed Vice Principal at Hexthorpe Primary School in 2019, and most recently served as interim Principal.

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer at Astrea Academy Trust said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have appointed Jeni as our Principal at Hexthorpe.

"She is a highly respected and experienced local leader, who is dedicated to helping her students, and staff, achieve their very best. Her commitment, passion and inspiring vision for Hexthorpe Primary Academy is clear for all to see.

“I am sure that under her leadership the school will continue to prosper and be an exciting place for children in the community to be educated, so that together we can deliver an education that genuinely inspires all of our pupils beyond measure.”

Jeni Harrison, Principal at Hexthorpe Primary School said:

“Every day, I get the opportunity to shape the lives of others – to inspire, challenge and enthuse those around me.

"For me, teaching is more than a profession, but an opportunity to have a positive impact.

“Like many people who are passionate about their career, I find that I work at my best when faced with a fresh and exciting challenge, and it is the challenges that I have faced that has made me the leader I am now.”

“Hexthorpe is an amazing place to work, and this is because of the children, parents and staff who all work together.

"On a personal level, I have family connections to Hexthorpe and spent a lot of my own childhood here.

“I am excited about continuing to work with the children, staff and community.