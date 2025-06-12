Doncaster primary school praised for its high expectations for pupils’ achievement

Kingfisher Primary offers pupils a strong curriculum and excellent personal development, says Ofsted. Pupils are proud of their school and are happy to attend, inspectors say.

Kingfisher Primary in Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, is celebrating after receiving an excellent report from Ofsted, following an inspection in April.

Ofsted inspectors say that the standard of education at Kingfisher Primary continues to be of a good standard and praises the school for its “strong action” to improve standards and develop a high-quality curriculum.

The inspectors recognise the school’s sustained commitment to providing an excellent education for all its pupils and praise staff for having high expectations for pupils’ achievement.

Ofsted says that Kingfisher pupils are proud of their school and happy to attend

Inspectors also highlighted the school’s dedication to supporting each child's personal growth and development noting how pupils engage in meaningful discussions about global issues such as poverty and rainforest deforestation, preparing them to be thoughtful global citizens.

The Ofsted report is highly complimentary of the pupils at Kingfisher, saying they live out the school’s three behaviour rules of “be ready to learn, be respectful, be safe”.

It describes pupils moving calmly around the school, playing well together during social times, listening attentively to instructions, and showing enthusiasm for learning in their lessons.

“Pupils here are proud of their school and happy to attend,” the report concludes.

Inspectors says Kingfisher has high expectations for pupil achievement

Catherine Skinn, Principal at Kingfisher Primary, said: “We are delighted with this Ofsted report that praises our commitment to helping every child at Kingfisher achieve great things.

“We are particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised our high expectations for pupil achievement.

“Building on this success, we will continue to champion each child in our care, ensuring they feel valued, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said:“We are very pleased to see this strong Ofsted report for Kingfisher. Congratulations to all the team there!

Ofsted says pupils live out the school’s three behaviour rules of “be ready to learn, be respectful, be safe”

“Astrea is committed to providing an atmosphere where all our pupils can learn, thrive and go on to lead successful lives and I am very proud to see this ethos recognised and acknowledged in Kingfisher’s Ofsted report.”