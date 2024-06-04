Doncaster primary school praised for its high ambitions for pupils by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lakeside Primary Academy is celebrating their good Ofsted judgement which has been published this week after their inspection in April.

This is the first Ofsted inspection at the school since joining The Rose Learning Trust in November 2019. The last three inspections before joining the multi academy trust were all ‘Requires Improvement’.

The Ofsted report is full of highlights, including that: Lakeside Primary Academy has high ambitions for what pupils learn and experience; the school has made purposeful changes across the curriculum. These are effective; some pupils arrive or leave the school part way through the academic year. The school ensures these pupils are well supported and settle in quickly; interactions between staff and children in early years are nurturing.

It also pointed out that pupils are safe and happy, they are caring and considerate towards each other, behave well in lessons and around the school, are well supported to manage their behaviour.

Lakeside pupils celebrating success.

The report added: “The school has thought carefully about what pupils should learn across the curriculum. The school has ensured that learning is well sequenced. Pupils talk with accurate understanding about a range of subjects.

“The school ensures that they promptly and precisely identify any pupils with SEND. The school makes sure that they understand how to effectively support these pupils.”

Headteacher, James Bullock, said "We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved. All the staff work extremely hard and will continue to strive for excellence for all our families. A big thank to our pupils and families for all their support for Lakeside Primary Academy."

The Trust, which has eight schools in Doncaster and one in North Lincolnshire, now has all of its schools with at least a ‘good’ ofsted rating.

The CEO of The Rose Learning Trust, Helen Harrison, said, “Congratulations to the staff and pupils on this wonderful outcome.

"It has been a long journey by the school leaders and staff at Lakeside who have worked tirelessly to make sure they are doing the very best for the children both academically and socially.