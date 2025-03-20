Doncaster primary school judged to be good in all areas following Ofsted inspection

Woodfield Primary School in Balby is celebrating this week after being judged to be good in all areas in their Ofsted inspection which has been published this week after a visit in February.

This follows the previous good inspection the school had as part of The Rose Learning Trust.

The Ofsted report is full of highlights, including that:

This school is welcoming and safe. Pupils are happy and learn well.

Leaders place an emphasis on ensuring strong relationships between staff and pupils. Pupils feel valued. At social times, pupils play well together. Behaviour in lessons is calm.

The school’s curriculum is well designed. Staff have high expectations of pupils’ achievement.

The school has an ambitious curriculum. Subject leaders have clearly identified the important knowledge and skills that pupils should learn, and in what order.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are fully included in the life of the school.

Children in the early years get off to a strong start in their education. They enjoy coming to school.

The curriculum for pupils’ personal, social and health education is carefully designed to meet the needs of pupils in the local community

There is a wide range of opportunities for pupils to learn beyond the planned curriculum.

Staff feel valued. Staff morale is high.

Headteacher, Kate Hallam, said, “We are very proud of our school and our fantastic pupils, community and staff. We all work collaboratively with pupils at the heart of all we do, being aspirational, inclusive and doing things `The Woodfield Way'."

The Trust, which has eight schools in Doncaster and one in North Lincolnshire, has all of its schools with at least a ‘good’ or ‘good in all areas’ ofsted judgement.

The CEO of The Rose Learning Trust, Jeremy Harris, said, “Congratulations to the staff team on this fantastic outcome. It is clear that the school leaders and staff at Woodfield continue to work tirelessly to make sure they are doing the very best for the children both academically and socially.

"At The Rose Learning Trust we want to transform the futures of our children which can only be done through the collaboration and dedication of the staff, the families and communities we have in our schools.”