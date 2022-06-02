Doncaster primary receives quality mark for its commitment to excellence in science teaching

So far, since its national launch in 2010, over 4,000 schools across the UK have achieved a prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark.

The programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning. Schools that achieve PSQM demonstrate commitment and expertise in science leadership, teaching and learning.

Lakeside Primary pupils celebrate their science quality award

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education.

"The Coronavirus Pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives. Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe.

"Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools.

"The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high. Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”