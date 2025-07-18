Doncaster primary is praised for its high ambition and pupils’ good behaviour

Edenthorpe Hall Academy continues to offer a good standard of education and has “high ambition for all pupils”, Ofsted inspectors say.

Edenthorpe Hall Academy near Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, continues to be a good school, where leaders have “high ambition for all pupils”, inspectors say.

Following an inspection in June, Ofsted inspectors say that children at Edenthorpe Hall learn effectively and achieve well in national tests.

Teachers and teaching assistants are praised for working “exceptionally well together” and for being “genuine partners in the classroom”, working collaboratively to help pupils learn.

Edenthorpe Hall ensures that pupils are well prepared, academically and personally, for the next stage of their education, the Ofsted report says.

The inspectors were pleased to see how the school has prioritised the teaching of phonics, with children learning about letters and sounds as soon as they begin school.

Edenthorpe Hall was also praised for the way it “carefully identifies” those pupils who have special educational needs and/or disability (SEND) and makes sure that plans are in place to support these pupils in the classroom.

The inspectors were also impressed with pupils’ behaviour, saying that it is “calm and orderly” in lessons and in the playgrounds.

Tom Orr, Principal at Edenthorpe Hall Academy, said: “We are delighted with this Ofsted report, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community - staff, pupils and parents/carers.

“At Edenthorpe Hall, we are committed to helping pupils achieve the best they possibly can in life and it is very rewarding to have Ofsted recognise all our hard work.

“I am incredibly proud to lead this school and serve the local community and I look forward to building on this Ofsted success over the coming years.”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “We are very pleased to see such a good report for Edenthorpe Hall and would like to extend our congratulations to Tom and all the team there.

“Astrea is committed to providing a learning atmosphere where all our pupils can learn, thrive and go on to lead successful lives and I am proud to see this ethos reflected so positively in this Ofsted report.”