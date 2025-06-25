Doncaster primary academy's safeguarding lead wins “unsung hero” award

Atlas Academy in Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, is celebrating after their safeguarding lead was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for “Unsung Hero” in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Kerry Ann Beet, Atlas’s designated safeguarding lead, received the certificate which thanked her for “making a difference”.

Kerry Ann’s role places her at the heart of student welfare at the Doncaster primary academy and her unwavering commitment to safeguarding and support has a profound impact on the lives of the children and their families.

The role is complex and encompasses everything from overseeing child protection procedures, providing pastoral care, addressing attendance issues and managing behaviour.

Kerry Ann at Atlas.

Since starting in the role, Atlas has seen a significant increase in attendance rates and the school puts this down to Kerry Ann’s understanding that behind every absence is a story and her commitment to uncover the root cause of the problem.

She takes a similar approach to behaviour management and uses a restorative approach that focuses on understanding the reasons behind negative behaviours, rather than simply penalising them.

Kerry Ann was nominated for the award by Atlas principal, Melisha Trotman, who says that it is her proactive and empathetic approach towards local families that sets her apart as an “unsung hero”.

Commenting on the award, Kerry Ann Beet said: “I am humbled to receive this Certificate of Excellence, which reflects the support and inspiration I've received from those around me.

Kerry Ann at Atlas.

“I love my job and it is a great privilege to make a difference to our children and to their families.

“I am so proud of our community here at Atlas and look forward to continuing to work hard to ensure every one of our children achieves their full potential.”

Principal of Atlas Academy, Melisha Trotman, said: “I am so pleased to see Kerry Ann honoured in this way - she is very much our ‘unsung hero’ here at Atlas and has transformed the entire school environment.

“Kerry Ann’s compassion, leadership and unwavering commitment to the well-being of others have enriched our school community immeasurably.

“She is tireless in her efforts to ensure that no child is overlooked and her selfless dedication to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for all makes her truly deserving of this recognition.”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “We are delighted to see Kerry Ann receive this accolade, which is richly deserved. Her commitment to our children reflects the ethos of our trust to see every child thrive and succeed.”