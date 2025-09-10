Doncaster preschool moves into new premises after more than 30 years

A Doncaster preschool which has looked after generations of city youngsters has moved into a new home after more than three decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatchell Wood Preschool has been a pillar of the local community in Cantley for the last 32 years, opening its doors in 1993.

Operating on the premises of a school that now has its own nursery provision, the preschool has now moved to a new home in Kirk Sandall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finding a derelict building in the village, bosses have been working tirelessly to get everything prepared to open in their new neighbourhood.

Hatchell Wood Preschool has moved into new premises in Kirk Sandall.

A spokesperson said: “Hatchell Wood Pre-School hopes to offer even more to the community, including breakfast and after school clubs.

"They also have plans to hire out their future secondary hall to ‘Little Movers – Doncaster’ for classes supporting children with additional needs, as well as making space available for food banks, sit and knit, adult education, childminder groups and charity events."

There will also be a community growing garden.

The move to Kirk Sandall also allows the pre-school to increase their capacity from 24 to 38 places, helping to bridge the local sufficiency gap for children aged 0 to 5 years old, starting in September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Recognised as providing ‘good’ early education and care by Ofsted and beloved by generations of families, Hatchell Wood Pre-school has always provided a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment for young children.

"With your support, it can continue to be a force for good in Doncaster.”

Doncaster College students have done plastering and joinery work and have plans for more collaborations in future while Caroline Barratt of Little Movers and her family have been helping with many aspects of the move.

Treo Recruitment, based a stone’s throw away in Kirk Sandall have also helped, along with PGS, Strata Homes, ONM Joinery’ of Cantley and Hookway Restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added the spokesperson: “A special thank you to the wonderful people at Crown Paint for giving so much to get the setting looking bright and fresh and also to Wickes Doncaster for their product

donation and to Coun David Nevett for his support of the project.”

Hatchell Wood Preschool is open now and welcomes parents to pop in, call or email and find out how they can support you and your little ones.