Doncaster nursery celebrates being voted the town’s favourite nursery for the third year in a row

The Little Learners nursery based at the Doncaster Deaf Trust has been named favourite day nursery in the Doncaster Mumbler Awards.

The awards are voted for by parents across the town and this is the third year that Little Learners has won the title.

Natalie Firth, nursery manager, said: “We are absolutely over the moon.

“To win this award for the third year running is just amazing.

“Our team works so hard to provide the best possible provision for the children and families who use our service.

“We feel very proud and honoured that so many parents voted for us.”

The nursery was founded in 2001 and operates as a private, voluntary and independent day care facility within the grounds of Doncaster Deaf Trust.

The nursery has a large practitioner base, managed by a team of senior management practitioners and overseen by an executive principal and board of governors and trustees.

They are registered and graded Outstanding by Ofsted to provide childcare and education for children aged from six weeks to 11 years.

They welcome young children, whatever their cultural, ethnic, religious or social backgrounds, and with or without additional needs.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Our nursery team all work so hard to deliver such a quality service and this is an amazing recognition of that.

“We know that our nursery offers outstanding provision, and it is wonderful to see parents who use the service can see this too and care enough to vote for the team year after year.

“Our dedicated nursery team provides a fun, vibrant learning environment for the children and are always looking for ways to develop the service.”

Caroline Brooks, from Doncaster Mumbler, said: “Since our first event in 2019, families have used the Doncaster Mumbler Awards as an opportunity to reach out and say thank you to the individuals and businesses who help make their parenting journey that bit easier.

“Huge congratulations to all our winners in 2021.

“Families in Doncaster think you’re great.”

For more information on Little Learners click here.