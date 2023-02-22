Doncaster MP samples council-provided meal service at city primary school

Dame Rosie Winterton MP trialled food at Lakeside Primary Academy, just outside the city centre.

The visit followed on from a meeting with Local Authority Catering Association (LACA) National Chair Brad Pearce.

LACA is a group representing school catering workers and the service they provide.

Rosie pictured during her visit

Meals at the school are provided and managed by teams at Doncaster Council.

The council provides school meal contracts to several of Doncaster’s schools which cover food costs, catering teams, equipment and maintenance.

Dame Rosie met with caterers to hear about their experiences, as well as sample their food.

She discussed the variety of meals provided to children with Donna Skewes, Head Chef, and Sue Smith, Schools Catering Manager, alongside Headteacher James Bullock, Business Manager Kerry Veall and Head of Trading Services Drew Oxley.

Dame Rosie said: “I had a great visit to Lakeside Primary Academy, where I sampled a delicious school meal and learnt about the importance that a healthy meal has for learning. The school staff were incredibly welcoming and I am sure that the children appreciate the good food on offer.”

Doncaster Council also funds free school meals for a number of pupils who are in need.

A debate around the topic of free school meals was sparked this week as London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that all primary school pupils in his area would begin to receive them.