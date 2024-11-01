Ed Miliband has responded to a damning report on support for children with special educational needs and disabilities, assessing how well the system is delivering for children and young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report published by the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK’s independent public spending watchdog, was critical of the Conservative government’s approach and the resulting impact on children’s outcomes.

The report contains several troubling findings. It concluded that for years, there had been ‘no consistent improvement’ in outcomes for children and young people with SEN, noting that ‘families and children lack confidence in the system’. Looking ahead, it recommended that the new Labour government should consider ‘whole system’ reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, said he had heard the message loud and clear – not just from the NAO but from his constituents. Earlier this year, Ed met with Riana Nelson, Director of Children, Young People and Families at Doncaster Council, and Leanne Hornsby, Assistant Director of Education and Skills at Doncaster Council, alongside Dame Rosie Winterton (then MP of Doncaster Central) to discuss special needs provision in Doncaster.

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband.

In the meeting, Doncaster Council explained that changes have been made to improve the support provided, but also highlighted funding and other pressures they face in providing the support that is needed.

Ed Miliband has assured constituents that the Labour government hears their views and is committed to further engagement with the SEND community as it paves the way for reform.

Highlighting one of Labour’s five key missions, to break down the barriers to opportunity for every child, Ed Miliband has said that SEND would be crucial in the government’s work to fulfil its aims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, the Doncaster North MP was eager to stress the need for patience, outlining the scale of the challenge facing the government and keen not to overpromise to wary parents with experience of the system, who had heard ‘too many false promises’.

Since leaving government, Conservative Shadow Ministers have reflected on the SEND system with one telling a reception at Conservative Party Conference that his government ‘did not do enough’ on SEND and as a result they should ‘hang [their] heads in shame’. The previous Conservative Education Secretary had also labelled the system ‘lose, lose, lose’.

Ed Miliband promised he would back the Labour government as they seek to reform the system and champion their constituents with experience of this issue in Parliament.

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: “The NAO’s report shows that the SEND system we have inherited has totally lost the confidence of families. Labour is absolutely committed to restoring that confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My predecessor labelled the system ‘lose, lose, lose’, while current Tory Shadow Ministers say they should ‘hang [their] heads in shame’ over their record. I agree.

“But there is light at the end of the tunnel, Labour will build a system where every child is able to achieve and thrive.”

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, said: “I know, from our constituency casework, what a big issue SEND provision is for so many parents in Doncaster, and the Council have told me that the demands on services have dramatically massively increased both nationally and locally. I know that reforming the system is a massive priority for local people.

“I’ll be backing this Labour government every step of the way in Parliament to deliver on our key mission to break down the barriers to opportunity for every child. SEND will play a crucial part in that mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to engage with those in Doncaster North who have lived experience of the system, to hear these important views and work to deliver on the mandate for change.

“If any constituent would like to raise concerns about SEND provision, please get in contact with my office at [email protected]”