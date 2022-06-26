Doncaster housebuilder launches new graduate scheme following previous success

The Commercial Graduate Programme is designed to help those who have just finished university gain entry level experience in commercial construction roles, as Keepmoat Homes aims to develop not just homes and communities, but talent and rewarding careers.

The Doncaster-based company launched its ground-breaking graduate programme in its Land & Partnerships team last year, which saw 200 graduates apply for roles in the business, leading to 11 people successfully being recruited.

The drive was first initiated by CEO Tim Beale, who started his construction career undertaking a graduate trainee programme 17 years ago. Having joined Keepmoat Homes as Divisional Chairman in 2017, he was promoted to Chief Executive Officer for the company in 2019.

Tim Beale

Mr Beale said: “I am a firm advocate of welcoming tomorrow’s industry stars into the Keepmoat team and after we launched our first ever graduate scheme last year, we have had some incredible talent come to work with us. The graduates who have already been with us for almost 12 months now, have made significant progress and have contributed to securing land deals and winning business awards, so naturally we decided to expand the graduate scheme to other areas of the business.

“Our fast-moving, four-week rotational programme will provide successful candidates a broad understanding of the Keepmoat Homes business, develop their understanding of the operational model and allow them to build a network of contacts.”

As well as securing a two-year graduate role, successful candidates will be rewarded with a £25,000 annual salary, company car, 25 days annual leave, a pension, healthcare benefits and the chance to gain industry-relevant professional qualifications.

Rebecca Blythe, who is currently undertaking the Land & Partnership Graduate programme added: “I’m so proud to be part of this scheme and I’ve received nothing but support towards my personal development. The programme has steered my focus for where I want to grow within the industry and has allowed me to set personal goals.

“You are constantly facing challenges and are rewarded by success, so I’d encourage anyone to apply for the scheme as you’ll develop and learn so much.”

Interested candidates can read more and apply via https://www.keepmoat.com/careers/commercial-graduate-programme-2022.

Applications close at the end of this month.