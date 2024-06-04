Doncaster headteacher resigns from popular city academy
Atlas Academy head Peter Sturgess has stood down from his position with immediate effect.
This week, a spokeswoman for Astrea Academy Trust told the Free Press: “Peter Sturgess has decided to step down as principal of Atlas Academy, with effect from the half-term break.
“Working at the school gave Mr Sturgess immense joy and pride and he wishes everyone at the school well for the future.
“The trust has asked Andrew Crossley, an experienced school leader who has been working at Atlas since September 2023, to act as principal until a permanent principal is appointed.”
Starting out with six schools in 2016, Astrea Academy now has 26 academies spread throughout South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire.
