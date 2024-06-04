Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster headteacher has resigned from a popular city academy.

Atlas Academy head Peter Sturgess has stood down from his position with immediate effect.

This week, a spokeswoman for Astrea Academy Trust told the Free Press: “Peter Sturgess has decided to step down as principal of Atlas Academy, with effect from the half-term break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Working at the school gave Mr Sturgess immense joy and pride and he wishes everyone at the school well for the future.

Peter Sturgess has decided to step down as principal of Atlas Academy.

“The trust has asked Andrew Crossley, an experienced school leader who has been working at Atlas since September 2023, to act as principal until a permanent principal is appointed.”