Doncaster football club receives big boost from Tesco shoppers supporting inclusive sports

Doncaster children facing disabilities and mental health challenges are benefiting through sports, thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco shoppers.

Club Doncaster Titans Ability Counts Football provides inclusive sport provision for youngsters aged 5-16 in South Yorkshire, from casual turn-up-and-play sessions to professional, structured training.

Players can take part in competitive league matches and nationwide tournaments against players with similar disabilities.

Daniel Hall, football coach at Club Doncaster Titans, said: “Sport has the power to unite people, boost confidence, and enhance both physical and mental wellbeing. Everyone deserves the opportunity to participate, free from any barriers that might hold them back.

“The formation of Ability Counts was a key objective in the Football Association’s strategy to expand football opportunities for disabled people. At Club Doncaster Titans, we are dedicated to inclusivity, welcoming players of all abilities, whether disabled, non-disabled, or facing mental health challenges. Through sport, we aim to empower young players to develop skills, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

“We are super grateful to the Tesco Stronger Starts Scheme and the shoppers who supported our cause. Their generosity has enabled us to continue providing a supportive, inclusive and empowering environment where every player, regardless of circumstance, can thrive and enjoy the game they love.”

The grant forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds of £500, £1,000, and up to £1,500 to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help organisations with initiatives such as Club Doncaster Titans Ability Counts Football which are at the heart of their communities. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more local community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give awayhttps://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk.

South Yorkshire shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For more information on Club Doncaster Titans Ability Counts Football, visit https://clubdoncastertitans.com/

To apply for Stronger Starts funding, go online at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk