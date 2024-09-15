Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Persistent absences in secondary schools have placed Doncaster among the areas with the lowest attendance rates nationally.

Doncaster has been ranked 124 out of 151 authority areas in England in terms of secondary school attendance, falling 20 places since 2023/4.

While persistent secondary school absences have reduced, they have done so at a slower rate than other areas, according to Doncaster Council’s latest Finance and Performance Improvement Report.

Some 27 per cent of secondary school pupils across the borough were persistently absent throughout the previous educational year.

Doncaster falls down rankings for secondary school attendance.

In response to the data, the council is set to increase its support for children with complex behavioural needs and create additional places in its pupil referral units.

The report also highlighted an increase in the number of pupils missing from education to 413 in the most recent quarter, compared to 151 previously.

Children are deemed missing from education after being consecutively absent without explanation, although in some cases this is due to administrative issues when moving schools.