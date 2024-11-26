Doncaster educator revealed as teacher of the year on BBC’s The One Show

Natalie Poornomansy of Outwood Primary Academy in Woodlands has been recognised as the Gold Winner of the Teacher of the Year in a Primary School in the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards, considered the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession.

The exclusive reveal was featured on last night’s BBC’s The One Show, ahead of a glittering awards ceremony this weekend.

Natalie’s dedication is exemplified by the motivating classroom environment she creates, where children feel valued and inspired to succeed.

She has also been instrumental in establishing the school’s SEN provision, earning praise from school improvement advisors. Her unwavering commitment ensures that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Natalie Poornomansy was paid a surprise visit by BBC’s The One Show in celebration of huge win in the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Inspired by Natalie’s innovative approach to teaching where she fosters creativity and exploration, The One Show worked with the school to organise ‘Woodland’s Got Talent’.

During the performance, a special guest judge and Natalie’s favourite pop star, Duncan James from Blue, surprised her with news of her outstanding award win.

Selected from thousands of nominees, the Sheffield-based educator has been recognised for her exceptional contribution to both students and the wider community.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration that honours the outstanding achievements and transformative impact of educators. Run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity, and sponsored by Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company, the awards are an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

The remaining winners will be announced across the week on The One Show (7 pm, BBC One) and at the prestigious awards ceremony. The glittering evening, at The Brewery in Central London, will be hosted by TV presenter and broadcaster Gaby Roslin and will bring together silver winners across 16 categories, alongside industry peers, colleagues and special guests, to share experiences and celebrate their achievements.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The impact of a great teacher can be life-changing. We can all remember that one teacher who influenced our lives, whether it was just in that moment or something that we have carried with us. That’s why these awards are so important.

"The devotion of all of those who work in education is clear from the entries we receive year after year, and 2024 was no different. I am delighted to be able to congratulate all of this year’s Pearson National Teaching Award winners. Their exceptional efforts continue to inspire us and enrich the young lives they impact daily.”

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of School Assessment & Qualifications at Pearson UK, says: “It is an honour and privilege to be able to recognise and celebrate all of those who work in education. The impact that teachers have on students is undeniable, and so too is the hard work and dedication that educators show each day. Congratulations to all of the winners and a huge thank you.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Our fantastic teachers, lecturers, early years workers and support staff are the beating heart of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity and improve the life chances of every child.

“I want to congratulate all the winners – your unwavering support and dedication to children and young people, giving them the chance to achieve their ambitions and thrive in the process, is hugely inspiring and deserves celebration.

“I know from my own school experience, made so wonderful by caring teachers who were ambitious for us all, just how important it is that we rebuild teaching as a career that sparks real pride – and in turn help recruit and keep even more great teachers in our classrooms.”

Sadie Besley, Divisional Managing Director - Professional Talent Solutions UK & Ireland at Randstad, Sponsor of The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, added: "Natalie has consistently gone above and beyond to support and uplift pupils, staff and parents in the school community. She has motivated and inspired individuals to be their best selves, creating an amazing environment for students to thrive. We're thrilled to partner with the Pearson National Teaching Awards to celebrate the impactful educators shaping future generations."

With an inspiring lineup of winners in 2024, there is now an opportunity for educators across the country to be recognised in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards. Entries are open and submissions can be made through the Pearson National Teaching Awards website.