Doncaster Deaf Education Centre appoints Curriculum Manager

The Deaf Education Centre (DEC) based at Communication Specialist College Doncaster has appointed its first Deaf Education Curriculum Manager.

Amy Smith-Patrick, aged 32, has joined the recently opened DEC to develop the curriculum, work with students and the community.

Amy, originally from Teesside, said: “I am passionate about Deaf Education and bridging the gap between the Deaf and hearing worlds. This job stood out to me as an opportunity to bring together my passion for SEND and Deaf education.

“'I’ve worked in Specialist Education for the last 10 years in different provisions so have lots of knowledge to bring to this role. Throughout my career I have worked with lots of d/Deaf people in day services, colleges, and community services.

Amy Smith Patrick

“I’ve worked with external services and charities to improve the provision for d/Deaf young people in education, including organising Deaf awareness days, youth groups, community trips and visits, and coffee mornings to engage with the Deaf community.

“I have also worked to gain qualifications in British Sign Language (BSL) and hold my Level 6 in BSL.

“I’m really looking forward to growing the Deaf Education Centre and creating strong connections within college and the wider community, my aim is for the Deaf Education Centre to be a place where everyone comes to visit, have a chat, and get involved!”

The Deaf Education Centre provides students with comprehensive support in their preferred communication method, with a particular focus on British Sign Language (BSL) and independence skills development.

Tracey Jamison, acting principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: "We are pleased to welcome Amy into this new role and are looking forward to seeing her grow our fantastic, dedicated d/Deaf provision.

“Our college has always welcomed d/Deaf students and over the last decade has grown its service to offer places to students with other communication needs. This dedicated d/Deaf provision ensures our d/Deaf students have an area at college where they can develop in a space that enables them to celebrate Deaf culture and their identity."

The provision is staffed by a specialised team of Communication Support Workers who adapt their approach to each student's preferred communication method, whether through BSL, Sign Supported English (SSE), or speech.

For further information about the Deaf Education Centre visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college