Doncaster college hosts apprentice paperhanger of the year competition

Apprentices have stepped into the spotlight to demonstrate their decorating skills at The Hub, Doncaster. The college hosted the Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition, run by national trade body the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).

Neil said: “Our competitions offer young trainees the chance to share their experiences, demonstrate their skills and network with other apprentices.

“For some of them, their training, work and social lives have been severely disrupted for more than a year and these competition events gave them the opportunity to shine – and to meet fellow apprentices in the industry – in a Covid-secure environment.

“The generous and continued support of competition sponsor Brewers Decorator Centres, allows us to offer these vital opportunities to trainees in the industry.

“It has been a pleasure to visit The Hub, Doncaster and meet so many talented apprentices who are embarking on their career in colour.”

Winners of the Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year will be announced at a Gala Dinner on November 20 as part of the PDA’s National Networking Event at the Liverpool Hilton Hotel.

The PDA is Britain's largest trade body, dedicated to the painting and decorating trade. Members include sole traders through to large-scale national contractors employing hundreds of operatives.