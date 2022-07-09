Hill House now joins schools such as Eton, Westminster and Manchester Grammar School at the forefront of British and international independent education.

Membership of HMC reflects excellence in classroom teaching, pastoral care, and extra-curricular provision.

The organisation promotes the discussion of national and international educational issues, and influences policy and public opinion with regard to the independent sector.

Headmaster of Hill House, David Holland, is delighted with the news, saying: “to be accepted into the very top group of independent schools worldwide is a great accolade for the school and the city, and a fabulous recognition of all the hard work that has gone into making Hill House one of the country’s top schools.

“During a rigorous inspection by HMC in May, the inspectors watched lessons, interviewed staff, governors, parents and pupils, scrutinised results and toured the school’s buildings and grounds.

"They were delighted with the school’s outstanding results, teaching, curriculum, and facilities, but most of all, they were charmed by our wonderful pupils who are such great ambassadors for our school and our area.”