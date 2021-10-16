Doncaster children will take part in a reading project which will raise awareness of the climate crisis

The Great Green Read will involve 10,000 children from 49 Doncaster schools.

The project aims to boost literacy skills and teach young children about the climate crisis.

Children will read a climate crisis themed book over the next half term (October) - it has been organised by Doncaster Stories and the National Literacy Trust.

10,000 children in Doncaster are taking part.

Phil Sheppard, senior project officer for Doncaster Stories, said: “The next half term is going to be great.

“I can’t wait to see local children shape what their school can do to help the environment, all while improving their literacy skills.

“Children will learn about how they can use their literacy skills to make a difference and they will even have the opportunity to write to and meet their local MP.”

Every child aged seven to 11 in participating schools will receive a free copy of Protect the Planet by Dr Jess French and illustrated by Aleesha Nandhra.

As well as reading the book children will take part in a series of eco-projects including making bee gardens, growing plants in greenhouses and building hibernation huts to support wildlife.

There will be prizes awarded to the schools who go above and beyond and teachers will receive resources to support reading comprehension and wider literacy skills.

The Great Green Read is part of a larger campaign to promote a love of reading in order to improve literary skills and help children reach their full potential.

In 2019 almost half of the 11 year olds on free school meals in Doncaster left school unable to read well.

Research also predicts that disadvantaged children could fall as far as 16 months behind their peers as a result of the school closures during the pandemic.

All children who take part in the project will be invited to an author event with Dr Jess French.

At the end of the Great Green Read children will be united to put questions to Ed Miliband MP to find out what steps the grownups are taking to protect the planet.