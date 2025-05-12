Doncaster children are set to benefit from the government’s flagship new school improvement team

Thousands more children are set to benefit from the government’s flagship new school improvement teams, including in Yorkshire and Humber.

The government’s RISE (Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence) teams are expanding their reach from an initial 32 schools, to more than 200 reaching over 120,000 children.

In Yorkshire and Humber this includes 22 schools – including Toll Bar Primary School in Doncaster – that will now benefit from support from the teams.

Every adviser is an expert with a track record of improving schools and have hit the ground running to help schools across the country improve so every child can achieve and thrive.

Toll Bar Primary is set to benefit.

When a school is selected for RISE support, an adviser will visit the school to understand their situation and work with them to understand the areas of the existing improvement plan that need developing. If a school needs additional support, they will be connected with an organisation such as a high performing academy trust.

Every support package is tailored specifically to address each school's unique challenges and requirements. This might include professional development for teachers, short term expert help from a RISE adviser, or sharing successful approaches from other schools.

Government funding is available to cover the costs of this additional support where necessary, ensuring schools can access the help they need without financial barriers.

The teams will also work across all schools up and down the country providing a universal service, signposting to best practice and bringing schools together to share their knowledge and innovation, focusing on four national priorities: attainment with a focus on English and maths, attendance, making mainstream local schools more inclusive and making sure children are ready in reception.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said: “Children growing up in our country deserve nothing less than the best start in life. No child should be spending precious days, let alone years, in schools that are underperforming.

“Our new RISE teams, made up of the best of the best in school improvement, can be the spark that turns around the life chances of tens of thousands of children.

“RISE teams have already hit the ground running, and as we deliver on our Plan for Change, I am determined to make sure we lift every school, for every child, up to the standard of the best.”

RISE adviser, Janet Sheriff, CEO, Collaborative Learning Trust, said: “I see the RISE Adviser role as a valuable opportunity to work as part of the Regions Team to help shape and deliver a fresh, innovative approach to school improvement. I believe that the partnership and knowledge-sharing of the universal offer alongside the tailored support for eligible schools, has the potential to make a significant positive difference for children and young people across all schools.”

RISE adviser, Martin Finch who is a Chief Quality Assurance Officer at Tapton School Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted to become a RISE adviser. I am looking forward to working alongside schools to build on their strengths and support improvement in a positive and collaborative environment.”

RISE adviser, Narinder Gill, Director of Leadership and Transformation, Inspiring Generations, said: “I’m proud to join the RISE team to help shape a more connected and collaborative system where schools and trusts raise standards together.

“I hope that RISE becomes a catalyst for creative solutions, deeper partnerships, and fairer opportunities — so every child, in every community, can thrive.”

RISE adviser, Paul Haigh, Headteacher, King Ecgbert School, said: “As an experienced headteacher of a high performing inclusive comprehensive school I felt a sense of obligation to support the wider system. This has provided an invigorating career challenge for me and allowed me to develop the careers of up-and-coming school leaders back filling the part of my week when I’m supporting other schools, so it’s been good for my own school as well as providing vital capacity for this new approach to school support.

“Having started work with several schools across the region as a RISE adviser I’ve been impressed how open schools have been to welcome me in, showing me the challenges they face transparently, and working together to broker the support they would benefit from to take the next steps. This openness in a low threat environment where everyone is focussed on what is best for the children in the school is a refreshing climate to be working in.”