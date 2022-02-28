To coincide with World Book Day the group, which runs a children's bookshop called Rachael's Little Bookworms, is organising a book treasure hunt.

A spokesman said: “We are very passionate about putting books into children's hands to encourage them to read more, particularly for pleasure.

“World Book Day is due to be celebrated on Thursday March 3. World Book Day is celebrated annually, to promote reading for pleasure not only on this day but all year round. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary, so we wanted to mark the occasion and do something extra special.

Two of the books to be hidden

“We will be running a Book Treasure Hunt within the Doncaster community.

"We think it will be a fun way to get children out in the fresh air, and get a bit of exercise too.”

The organisers will be hiding books in and around Doncaster throughout March for the children to find, and clues will be given out on the Doncaster Book Treasure Hunt Facebook page. The child who finds the book takes it home to read, and then keeps or re-hides it.

Businesses which have backed the event by sponsoring a book include Rugby Tots, Boston Park Farm, Baby Beatz Boogie & Dance, Little Movers, Sweet Cravings by Kath, Baby Sensory, Tots Play - Doncaster North and Doncaster East, and Tesco Edenthorpe.

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/RLBDoncaster and https://www.facebook.com/Doncaster-Book-Treasure-Hunt-107456308531080

*World Book Day is a charity sponsored by National Book Tokens.