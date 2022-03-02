Students across the country have faced huge disruption to their learning during their GCSEs, with many missing significant chunks of their learning due to the pandemic.

Those at Astrea Academy Woodfields were no different and with exams set to take place as normal this academic year, their teachers are doing all they can to support them to catch up and prepare.

The academy created the revision residential trip for 34 students to visit Caythorpe Court Adventure Centre.

The trip is part of a school wide strategy to help students get ready for exams. As part of this, the school has scheduled an additional 30 minutes of learning each morning for 75 students to have daily small group support in English, maths and science.

The school has also organised a revision day’providing students with revision resources and access to workshops to help plan and support their revision as well as deal with exam stress.

Set in the heart of the countryside, just north of Caythorpe in Lincolnshire, the beautiful grounds of the centre were the perfect setting for some serious revision time with some fun thrown in.

Doncaster students spent all morning on both Saturday and Sunday in focussed English language, English literature and maths exam preparation sessions with their teachers, who gave up their personal time to facilitate this trip.

During the afternoon, students and teachers took part in a series of activities including a giant swing, trapeze, archery, and problem-solving games, with the aim of helping the students challenge what they think they can achieve and raise aspirations.

Academy principal Adam Atkinson said: “At Astrea Academy Woodfields we strive to do our very best for each and every student and aim to develop young people who take responsibility and pride in their own actions and accomplishments, now and in the future.

“This is what I saw on the residential last weekend, and I am absolutely delighted with the impact the trip has obviously had on our students. Seeing so many engaged students working together has been fantastic and I am excited to see them carry this momentum forward as they continue their learning and preparation this year.”

