Doncaster academy students take part in further education programmes to raise aspirations

This month to mark careers week, students have also taken part in the SHINE Event.

Eighteen year 11 students took part in a virtual event with the University of York. Students were able to see a virtual tour of the university to gear from undergraduates about courses and university life. Woodfields students additionally watched a seminar on revision and maximising progress, they received a book on effective studying methods.

In February, these Doncaster students attended HeppFest, a further education festival focused on providing guidance to students, giving them the confidence they need to make an informed decision about higher education.

Students tak part in one of the careers events

Workshops included information about what student life is like, navigating the UCAS process, the benefits of Degree Apprenticeships and Russell Group Universities, and how to connect with their futures selves, including learning about ‘imposter syndrome’.

In January, year 8 and 9 students got the opportunity to take part in an interactive theatre performance ‘Future Forward.’

Funded by the University of Hull, the show is an informative and fun introduction to the importance of GCSEs, post-16 options, post-18 options and staying on in education until 18. This programme aims to raise aspirations and motivate all students to plan for and achieve the highest level they can in education and training, regardless of their background,

Adam Atkinson, Principal at Astrea Academy Woodfields, said: “Every decision we make at Woodfields is centred on our students, enabling them to achieve their full potential so that they go on to a successful and rewarding future.

“Already in 2022, our students have had the opportunity to take part in a fantastic variety of activities giving them the information they need to make those all-important careers decisions, whether that’s further education, challenging their own perceptions of what they can achieve and exploring the different paths they can follow.

“I hope the last few weeks have helped our students understand the wealth of opportunity that is in front of them. It has been inspiring to see our students thinking seriously about what they want to achieve and how they can work towards it.”