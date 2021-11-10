Doncaster academy students create moving poppy art for Remembrance Day

Pupils at The Laurel Academy in Mexborough have made 250 poppies for a school display to mark Remembrance Day.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:04 am

The youngsters have worked hard to create a moving art piece taking inspiration from the installation artwork Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red.

It has been displayed in the grounds for all to see, remember and give thanks to those who sacrificed so much.

Katy Taylor-Clarke, Principal and Ann Peart, Principal PA, pictured with year 11 pupils by the Remembrance display at The Laurel Academy. Picture: NDFP-09-11-21-LaurelPoppies 1-NMSY

A spokesman said: “The kids loved making it and really wanted to share it with the wider community in these difficult covid times.”

The Laurel Academy's Georgia Bedford, 15, pictured by the school display. Picture: NDFP-09-11-21-LaurelPoppies 3-NMSY
