Doncaster academy students create moving poppy art for Remembrance Day

The youngsters have worked hard to create a moving art piece taking inspiration from the installation artwork Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red.

It has been displayed in the grounds for all to see, remember and give thanks to those who sacrificed so much.

Katy Taylor-Clarke, Principal and Ann Peart, Principal PA, pictured with year 11 pupils by the Remembrance display at The Laurel Academy. Picture: NDFP-09-11-21-LaurelPoppies 1-NMSY

A spokesman said: “The kids loved making it and really wanted to share it with the wider community in these difficult covid times.”

