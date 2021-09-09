Science Mark was created by STEM Learning to recognise and celebrate best practice in sciencedepartments across the UK.

Schools and colleges receive the Science Mark when they can show that they are delivering inspiring lessons for students and demonstrate their department’s commitment to

high-quality science education.

Adam Little, Professional Development Leader at STEM Learning, said: “We are delighted to congratulate De Warenne Academy on receiving the Gold Science Mark. Being

awarded a Science Mark is such a prestigious achievement because the assessment process is so rigorous, ensuring the programme is a true hallmark of quality science teaching.

"Each school and college who receives Science Mark has demonstrated a real and ongoing commitment to excellent science education in their school. De Warenne Academy is a great example of this.”

Assessor, Dr Yeasmin Mortuza wrote: “I was extremely impressed by the science department’s relentless drive to improve the school and do right by the students”.

Principal, Anna Rooney, said: “I am delighted that we have achieved this award. It is a real accolade for our talented teachers, representing the high expectations we have of our pupils and the superb progress they make as a result of inspirational teaching”.

*STEM Learning operates the National STEM Learning Centre, and the networks of Science Learning Partnerships and STEM Ambassadors, alongside other projects supporting STEM education www.stem.org.uk

Science Mark is a quality standard, designed to recognise and celebrate inspirational practice in secondary science departments.