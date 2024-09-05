Doncaster academy recognised for delivering high quality education for the pupils it serves
The purpose of a Section 8 inspection is to gauge whether a school continues to be ‘good’ as indicated in our previous report in January 2019 or to ascertain whether there is evidence to suggest a school is either improving further or not, compared to its original grading.
It is also worth noting that only three per cent of schools are awarded an improving letter where the school could be judged as outstanding in every area.
Carr Lodge Academy was awarded an improving letter and therefore the academy's next inspection will be a graded inspection.
Chief Executive, Beryce Nixon OBE, said: “I am personally thrilled that the hard work undertaken by the staff, pupils and parents at Carr Lodge Academy has been recognised and that the academy is the cornerstone of the local area.
"The inspection team recognised the excellent work that has been implemented on the curriculum design and acknowledged the impact of reading across all curriculum areas. The report stated ‘Leaders have designed and implemented a curriculum which allows pupils to develop deep knowledge and understanding’.”
Principal, Sarah Crampton, said: “I am delighted that Ofsted have agreed with our own assessment of Carr Lodge Academy.
"The report recognises the hard work and high expectations that lead to excellent academic outcomes, alongside the importance of developing the character of our pupils in our caring and supportive community where the wellbeing of both pupils and staff are key.”
The inspection team stated that, ‘teachers have excellent knowledge of the subjects that they teach. Lessons are thought provoking and encourage pupils to think deeply. Pupils enjoy learning and like being challenged. They connect their learning to different topics and revisit prior learning through retrieval tasks at the start of lessons’.
The inspectors also stated that the behaviour of our pupils at Carr Lodge is exemplary and that all pupils, including pupils with SEND make good progress in all areas of their learning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.