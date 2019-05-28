Disabled Jack defies all the odds to become the law student of the year

Defying all the odds, disabled Jack Marshall has another remarkable achievement to add his ever-growing list.

The-21-year-old from Belton has just been awarded the Btec student the year award from John Leggott College in Scunthorpe.

Not only that but he managed distinction star in business studies too.

Jack has Moebius Syndrome, which means he is unable to walk unassisted, has difficulty with hearing and sight, and is unable to smile.

Despite this he has taken part in numerous events over the years including climbing Ben Nevis and Snowdon and completing the Great North and Great Manchester Junior runs raising thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Jack’s one-to-one at the college Susan Wressell said: “Well Jack, for me our last day after two years together was quite emotional.

“I hope you are extremely proud of what you have achieved, I’m proud of you and hope I helped you along the way somehow, I know at times you felt I pushed you to hard and maybe I did but look at what you’ve achieved.

“Now believe in yourself go grab university with both hands, work hard and anything is possible.”

Messages of congratulations came flooding in via social media, Davie Cattach Stafford said: “Very well done Jack. Linda (mum), you must be immeasurably proud.” Paula Swinbourne: said “Amazing 100% into everything he does.”

Jack celebrated his achievement by going to the village pup for sausage chips and beans and a coke.

He will now be attending Staffordshire University to study law.