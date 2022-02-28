The #BigLovell50Challenge saw teams across the country commemorate 50 years of partnerships through 50 days of volunteering, supporting the communities that they helped to build.

In Doncaster, the team created and buried a time capsule, with the help of school children and teachers from St Peter’s Catholic School.

The team also planted three trees at the development and donated two apple trees to the school.

Tree planting at Lakeside development

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We have been building homes for half a century, which is something we’re very proud of, and we wanted to celebrate this milestone by giving back to the communities we’ve nurtured over the past 50 years.

“It’s been great to see the different teams come together with their local area, finding individual and interesting ways to contribute and make their mark. As a company that prides itself on creating communities, we like to ensure our team is an integral part of the areas they work in and look forward to continuing this over the next 50 years.”

Employees also walked, ran, cycled and swam 50 miles, to raise money for Lovell’s nominated charity, Centre Point raising more than £5,000 for the organisation.

Children hard at it

Robert added: “We’re thrilled to have been able to raise such a significant amount of money for Centre Point, which does such an important job in helping homeless young people get back into accommodation and education.”

