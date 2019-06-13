Creative school pupils helping to keep Doncaster borough clean

Creative young enviromentalists will see their clean campaign designs on posters in Doncaster as part of the Council’s anti-litter campaign.

Year three Kingfisher Primary School pupils organised a competition at their school to create a poster warning of the dangers of littering.

Competition winners then got to see their designs brought to life by the council’s Graphic Designer who turned their winning sketches into posters to be displayed within the popular green space, Sandall Park in Wheatley.

As part of the ‘This is My Doncaster – Keep it Clean’ campaign – Doncaster Council has dedicated extra resources to take a tough stance on waste, fly tipping, graffiti and dog fouling across the borough. Visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/this-is-my-doncaster-get-involved for more.