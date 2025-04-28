Communication Specialist College Doncaster launches immersive classroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD) has unveiled a groundbreaking immersive classroom, made possible through a strategic partnership with the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) and digital skills funding.

This innovative project, which will open to students in May, represents a significant leap forward in educational technology, providing students with opportunities to develop digital skills and engage in interactive learning experiences.

"This immersive classroom is more than just a technological upgrade, it's a transformative learning environment," said Tracey Jamison, interim principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster.

"We're breaking down traditional learning barriers and creating inclusive, adaptive pathways for our students."

Students explore the new immersive classroom

The initiative will provide students aged 16-25, who are d/Deaf, neurodivergent or have specific communication needs, with access to state-of-the-art digital simulations and sensory environments. The classroom will offer realistic, interactive scenarios that traditional learning methods cannot replicate, focusing on developing essential life skills, independence, and workplace readiness.

“By creating this supportive, technologically advanced learning space, we are addressing the digital skills gap while empowering students to achieve their full potential.

“In addition to digital skills, the immersive classroom will incorporate sensory environments and integrated therapy sessions, creating a supportive and therapeutic learning space. This will help students develop essential life skills and improve their well-being,” added Tracey.

This strategic investment, supported by the Local Skills Improvement Fund and the Department of Education, underscores CSCD's commitment to innovative, inclusive education that meets the evolving needs of students and the modern workplace.

Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce and LSIF lead for South Yorkshire, said: “Doncaster Chamber – supported by neighbouring Chambers of Commerce and other business organisations – led South Yorkshire’s Local Skills Improvement Plan.

“As part of that process, the Chamber network engaged with thousands of South Yorkshire businesses. Those businesses were clear that digital skills were of paramount importance to them as were modern methods of learning and an agile skills system. The immersive learning network ticks all three of those boxes and shows the willingness and ability of the region’s further education sector to respond to the needs of the region’s employers.

“This innovation provides yet another reason for employers to partner with our region’s increasingly progressive and tooled up further education sector and to continue supporting the next generation of talent.”

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college