College appoints new principal and deputy CEO

Sharon Smith joins the popular Scunthorpe College from York College, where she worked as Vice Principal for Higher, Vocational and Professional Education.

Bringing with her a wealth of knowledge from the Further Education Sector, Sharon has worked in FE for 28 years and has progressed from teaching to senior leadership roles with a strong focus on vocational and technical education and HE in FE.

“As the new Principal I am looking forward to leading a skills-led college group at such an exciting time for our region,” says Sharon.

Sharon Smith

“I am committed to working with colleagues and external stakeholders to support DN Colleges Group to continue to grow and improve the quality of education for all students.“

Sharon will replace outgoing Doncaster College principal Kathryn Brentnall who will retire at the end of August.

The role covers provision across DN College Group which includes North Lindsey College, Doncaster College, the University Campus North Lincolnshire (UCNL) and the newly branded University Campus Doncaster.

Mick Lochran, CEO of DN College Group said: “We are delighted to appoint Sharon as Principal and Deputy CEO as she brings a wealth of experience which will be invaluable in supporting DN Colleges Group’s journey to outstanding.

"Sharon is very student focused and has already had a positive impact on her colleagues, who I am sure will value her positive approach.”

Sharon looks forward to being an integral part of the local community and is keen to develop strong relationships with local schools, colleges and employers.