The Community & Education Football Alliance (CEFA) is a football competition run for EFL Club Community Organisations (CCO), featuring teams representing Premier League and EFL Clubs across the country. The league offers playing opportunities for young people of all abilities, as well as the opportunity to play football in a league competition governed professionally by the EFL.

Any player registered on a post-16 education course with Club Doncaster Sports College is eligible to play in the CEFA league, representing Doncaster Rovers and the Belles. CEFA provides competitive playing opportunities for young people with a passion for football as well as helping them achieve their education goals, through football.

After what has been a fantastic season for the ladies, who scored an incredible 35 goals over the course of 15 games, the chance to be recognised at the home of English football, topped off what has been an incredible year.

The ladies were invited down to Wembley Stadium on Saturday 18th May, where they were treated to a meal in Club Wembley, before receiving their awards, with each bringing home a medal, alongside their trophy.

Following the awards, the ladies could sit back and relax to watch the League One Play-off Final between Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers, who were battling it out for a place in the Championship next season!

Emily Bell and Eric Randerson, captain and manager of the team from the Sports College, made their way pitch side at half time, along with other winning CCO’s, to be presented to the crowd and have their picture taken on the Wembley pitch.

Speaking of the success of this year, Eric praised the ladies in their efforts: “I’m delighted for them, it’s thoroughly deserved. They always show a terrific attitude both on the pitch and in the classroom.

“As a group, they’re always willing to listen and learn and have the opportunity to give their opinion and feedback, so it was fantastic to travel down to Wembley with them to receive the trophy.

“Ladies college football has gone from strength to strength over the previous five years and we’ll have the opportunity to go 11 v 11 for the first time in the 2024/25 season.”

Emily has taken pride in captaining the side throughout her final year with the Sports College, and to round the year off with winning the league, is something she’s incredibly proud of: “The season has been great for us, winning the league and then making the trip to Wembley which was a massive opportunity.

“Going down to Wembley really rounded off the year and the ladies really deserved it. It’s definitely something that we wanted to achieve, especially with it being some of the ladies last year at college.

“It’s great that the Sports College gives you the opportunity to play football within a certified league, alongside your education. I’ve made some life long friends within the team too and memories that I’ll cherish forever. That’s what I’ve loved about the Sports College.

“A huge congratulations to all the ladies and staff involved! We’ll be displaying the trophy with pride!”

Ladies:

Emily Bell

Ruby Connell

Ruby Burke

Faye Semley

Amelia Morling

Harleigh Jones

Skye Hart

Ellie Meanwell

Lauren Carr

Kelsey Stothard-Jones

Sophie Hall-Gregory

Katie Rowney

Madison Brayshaw

Staff:

Eric Randerson

Emily Medlock

Chantelle Taylor

Emily Bell and Eric Randerson with the trophy. Pictures by Heather King