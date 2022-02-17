Worth Unlimited focuses on developing the skills, passions and motivations of people to mentor youngsters, in particular those at risk of not flourishing in society. To do this they recruit and train mentors and use them in partner schools.

The organisation was joined by MP Nick Fletcher in the opening of a dedicated well-being space where students will be able to access one to one mentoring sessions, addressing poor mental health and low self-esteem.

Carol Parker Cowan - Worth Unlimited mentor, with Nick Fletcher MP and a pupil from Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School

Worth Unlimited branch leader Carol Parker-Cowan said: “We are proud to have been working in the local primary and secondary schools across Doncaster for the past ten years. “As a locally rooted not for profit charity we have had many young children able to flourish and stay in education because of our mentoring service.”

If you feel that you have a passion and time for helping young people please visit the website.