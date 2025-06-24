Charity launches appeal to transform therapy pool into a sensory space for people with learning disabilities and special needs in Doncaster

An NHS charity ‘Your Hearts and Minds’ is set to launch its first ever fundraising appeal, in a bid to transform a therapy pool into a fully functional sensory space, helping to boost the health and wellbeing of people with learning disabilities and special needs across the region.

The ambitious £250k therapy pool appeal was officially launched on Thursday 19 June at the Diamond Activity and Therapeutic Centre at Tickhill Road, in Balby, Doncaster, as part of Learning Disability Week in partnership with representatives from Choice for All Doncaster (CHaD), who are working in partnership with the charity to co-design the new pool area.

Installed in 1996, the current pool no longer meets the needs of the people it was originally designed for. The new fundraising appeal aims to see a total revamp of the current pool and its surroundings.

The pool will be made bigger so that more people will be able to benefit from its water based therapeutic exercises and sensory environment. The changing area will see a total make over, including facilities which are fully equipped for wheelchair users and those will low mobility.

ChAD Vice-Chair Raymond Humphries (front, second right) and ChAD Participation Lead Karen Senior (front right) are pictured with RDaSH and You Hearts and Minds staff at the launch of the Therapy Pool Fundraising Campaign.

Jenny Baynham, Fundraising Manager from Your Hearts and Minds charity, said: “This appeal marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the people of Doncaster and beyond. Every penny raised will go towards supporting those who have a disability and the wider special needs community helping them to enjoy the benefits of water therapy activities, in a safe and welcoming environment.

“A big thank you to Choice for All Doncaster, a local group which supports and speaks up for adults who have a learning disability for helping us in launching our charity appeal.

“They are working with clients and families to ensure the new pool and surroundings will ensure it will meet the needs of people with learning disabilities for the next chapter in its history.”

Morag McKay-Ellison, Team Manager at the Diamond Activity and Therapeutic Services, said: “Water therapy is a vital part of the treatments we offer.

“The calming effect of the warm water eases pain, strengthens muscles, improves fitness, and promotes wellbeing.”