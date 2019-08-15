3. Great grades
Ojal Jackson, 18, of Wheatley, received A*A*A*A* and is heading to Leeds to study Medicine, Kate Stockwell, 18, of Bessacarr, received AAC grades and is going to study stage management at the Guild Hall school, of Music and Drama, Maddi Hoggatt, 18, of Barnby Dun, received A*AA, and is heading to Durham to study Biology and Psychology, Alexander Harvey-Reid, 18, of Kirk Sandall, received A*AA and is heading to Durham to study Chemistry, Harry Littlehales, 18, of Dunsville, received AAB and is heading to Durham to study Economics, Claudia Swain, 18, of Edenthorpe, received A*A*A and is heading to Durham to study Chemistry, Niamh Kinnear, 18, of Kirk Sandall, received ABC and is heading to Newcastle to study Modern Languages and Business. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-08-19-Alevel-HallCross-3
Photo: Marie Caley
Copyright: