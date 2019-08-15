Can you see your friends celebrating their A Level passes? See our gallery

Hundreds of teenagers are celebrating A level success in Doncaster today

By David Kessen
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 15:35

We have put together a set of pictures showing some of those success stories. Can you spot you friends or relatives among them?

Undefined: readMore

1. Hall Cross success

Matilda Swain, 18, of Edenthorpe, Lauren Sharpe, 18, of Fishlake, Zak Newby, 18, of Clay Lane, Conor Gilmore, 17, of Edenthorpe and Claudia Swain, 18, of Edenthorpe, pictured celebrating their A level results at Hall Cross Academy. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-08-19-Alevel-HallCross-6

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Future doctor

Hall Cross student Ojal Jackson, 18, of Wheatley, pictured celebrating after receiving 4 A * and is now heading to Leeds to study Medicine. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-08-19-Alevel-HallCross-1

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Great grades

Ojal Jackson, 18, of Wheatley, received A*A*A*A* and is heading to Leeds to study Medicine, Kate Stockwell, 18, of Bessacarr, received AAC grades and is going to study stage management at the Guild Hall school, of Music and Drama, Maddi Hoggatt, 18, of Barnby Dun, received A*AA, and is heading to Durham to study Biology and Psychology, Alexander Harvey-Reid, 18, of Kirk Sandall, received A*AA and is heading to Durham to study Chemistry, Harry Littlehales, 18, of Dunsville, received AAB and is heading to Durham to study Economics, Claudia Swain, 18, of Edenthorpe, received A*A*A and is heading to Durham to study Chemistry, Niamh Kinnear, 18, of Kirk Sandall, received ABC and is heading to Newcastle to study Modern Languages and Business. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-08-19-Alevel-HallCross-3

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Results joy

Daniel Shaw, 18, of Kirk Sandall, received ABB and is hoping to continue his studies in Computer Science, Samuel Jack, 18, of Balby, received CB D*D and is heading to Coventry to study Cyber Security and Ethical hacking, Patryk Szpak, 18, of Edenthorpe, received BBB and is going to continue his studies in Mechatronics and Robotics, Matthew Shaw, 18, of Kirk Sandall, received BBB and is hoping to continue his studies in Computer Science. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-08-19-Alevel-HallCross-4

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6