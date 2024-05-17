Cabinet to formally approve plans for second University Technical College in Doncaster
Next Wednesday (22 May) the council’s cabinet is set to formally approve plans to construct a new UTC, which were announced by the government in April.
UTCs are government-funded schools which offer specialised education in vocational subjects alongside traditional lessons.
The announcement follows the success of Doncaster’s initial UTC, which focuses on engineering and digital education.
Being constructed next to the original school, the new site will be centred around health science and green technologies.
The council will agree a 125-year lease of the land to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with a token rent.
Totalling 2.7 acres, the land is currently a car park which is used primarily by council staff and police.
While excess of £100,000 will be lost from the car park’s revenue, the council has ruled that the benefits of the new site outweigh this.