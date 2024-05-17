Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Council is set to give plans for a second University Technical College (UTC) the green light, allowing its construction to commence.

Next Wednesday (22 May) the council’s cabinet is set to formally approve plans to construct a new UTC, which were announced by the government in April.

UTCs are government-funded schools which offer specialised education in vocational subjects alongside traditional lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows the success of Doncaster’s initial UTC, which focuses on engineering and digital education.

Cabinet to formally approve plans for second University Technical College in Doncaster.

Being constructed next to the original school, the new site will be centred around health science and green technologies.

The council will agree a 125-year lease of the land to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with a token rent.

Totalling 2.7 acres, the land is currently a car park which is used primarily by council staff and police.