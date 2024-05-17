Cabinet to formally approve plans for second University Technical College in Doncaster

By Shannon Mower
Published 17th May 2024, 09:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Council is set to give plans for a second University Technical College (UTC) the green light, allowing its construction to commence.

Next Wednesday (22 May) the council’s cabinet is set to formally approve plans to construct a new UTC, which were announced by the government in April.

UTCs are government-funded schools which offer specialised education in vocational subjects alongside traditional lessons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The announcement follows the success of Doncaster’s initial UTC, which focuses on engineering and digital education.

Cabinet to formally approve plans for second University Technical College in Doncaster.Cabinet to formally approve plans for second University Technical College in Doncaster.
Cabinet to formally approve plans for second University Technical College in Doncaster.

Being constructed next to the original school, the new site will be centred around health science and green technologies.

The council will agree a 125-year lease of the land to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with a token rent.

Totalling 2.7 acres, the land is currently a car park which is used primarily by council staff and police.

While excess of £100,000 will be lost from the car park’s revenue, the council has ruled that the benefits of the new site outweigh this.

Related topics:UTCDoncasterHousing